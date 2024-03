Before life as a stay-at-home dad, Richard spent more than a decade performing PR and marketing functions for financial consulting firms and found the job precisely as exciting as it sounds. When not tending to his wife or daughter, Richard enjoys writing the occasional thoughtful post on his blog The Unfit Father and subjecting the public to his ... unique take of fatherhood. He's been published in Scary Mommy, Sammiches & Psych Meds, The Good Men Project, and more.