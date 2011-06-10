Sally Mercedes

I live and work in NYC, where I spend winters complaining about the cold and summers complaining about the heat. The few hours I'm not working on some project or another, I'm usually reading, writing, or eating good food with great friends.When I need "me" time, I go for a long run or spend an hour at hot yoga -- on rough days, I do both.

I also spend entirely too much time planning trips I'll likely never take, and have high hopes of living outside of NYC at some point in my life.