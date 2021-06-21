(she/her) Sarah Vallely is a writer and recovering waitress living in Western New York, parent of three young children, and creator of the viral Facebook post "Our Lady of Relatable Content," which pairs Renaissance paintings of Madonna and Child with humorous captions from a modern mother's perspective. Drawing on her pregnancy and parenting experiences, including raising a child with cancer, early widowhood and her subsequent "second act," Sarah writes about parenthood, grief, and gender with humor, candor, and a touch of sentimentality.