I'm a writer, producer, and TV host, mom to 6-year-old twin girls, and a firm believer that you can shop at Forever 21 no matter how old you are. I write about parenting, style, and the Kardashians -- or as my daughter calls them, "the Princess Jasmines"! But my best material comes from the adorable, wise, and hilariously inappropriate things my daughters say. It’s my right until they’re 18 ... or at least until they learn how to google me.