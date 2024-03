Looking back, never did I imagine that a Southern born and bred gal like me could turn her passion for fashion and beauty into a full-time NYC lifestyle. Since starting StyleITOnline.com four years ago, I've been exposed to some of the greatest talents and experts the industry has to offer. Being plus-sized in the fashion world hasn't been easy, but I'm constantly evolving my style and finding new ways to look great (and feel great). I hope you'll join me on my journey!