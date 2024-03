Tara Ahrens, from Fort Wayne, IN is a “regular ol’ mom” of 4 spirited, messy, hilarious children. The boys are 16 and 15, the girls are 10.5 (because that 1/2 year matters, Mom) and 6. This is her first time in 17 years that she has not had a little human at home, bossing her around all day, as the little one is off to Kindergarten. She has been married to a boy she met in 3rd grade for 17.5 years. They are a foster family for For the Love of a Boxer boxer rescue. They enjoy squishing everyone i