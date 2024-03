Trilby Beresford is a journalist from Australia, currently residing in Los Angeles. Her writing has appeared in Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, Bullett Media, Geek & Sundry, American Film, HelloGiggles, Nerdist, Flood Magazine, and numerous other publications. Trilby has an M.F.A. from the American Film Institute Conservatory and a B.A. from the University of Sydney.