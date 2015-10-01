Yesenia Almonte

Well-respected Editorial Beauty Director with experience at leading media companies (Hearst, Latina, Time Inc.) successful in delivering innovative editorial strategies that engage young millennial women across social media, television, and video platforms. Expert in producing customized beauty content with deep knowledge and understanding of the teen, Hispanic, mom and multicultural marketplace, Yesenia continues to develop dedicated content and marketing strategies for corporate clients like Clinique, TotallyHer Media, Vox Media, and the Meredith Corporation.