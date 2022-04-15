Yolanda Williams is a Conscious Parenting Coach, Social Justice Instructor, and most importantly a single Mom to one amazing toddler. Yolanda empowers parents with tools to be more intentional, conscious parents in order to raise the next generation of emotionally-well, liberated, free-thinkers and in the process, form deeper more intentional relationships with their children. Through her podcast, conferences, webinars,and writings, Yolanda curates critical and candid conversations about race, social justice, and parenting with authenticity, truth, and compassion and helps people find tangible tools to create personal and collective transformation. Yolanda provides coaching, DEI training for educators and many more on her website parentingdecolonized.com.