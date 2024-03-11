Billie Eilish Makes Oscars History by Becoming the Youngest Person to Win 2 Academy Awards

With their original song win for the existential ballad "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie, Billie, 22, and Finneas, 26, became, respectively, the youngest and second-youngest people ever to win a second Oscar. The sibling pop duo — who took home the Grammy for song of the year for the melancholic Barbie hit last month — scored their first Oscar two years ago for the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die."

Previously, the record for the youngest person ever to score two Oscars was held by actress Luise Rainer, who was 28 when she won her second lead actress award in 1938 for her performance in the drama The Good Earth after winning the same prize the previous year for The Great Ziegfeld.

Accepting the prize, Billie said: "I had a nightmare about this last night," then exploded into laughter. "I feel so incredibly lucky and honored." She also shouted out to a former music teacher: "You didn't like me, but you're good at your job."

Billie was already among the youngest Oscar winners ever. In the original song category, the record still belongs to Czech singer-songwriter Markéta Irglová, who was 19 when she shared the prize with co-star Glen Hansard for the ballad "Falling Slowly" from the film Once.