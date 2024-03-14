Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis in Graphic Instagram Post

Supermodel Christie Brinkley bared all Wednesday — on her face, that is — announcing her skin cancer diagnosis in a graphic Instagram post that doubled as a PSA.

“The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early. And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like a haute couture Dior,” the 70-year-old beauty wrote. “The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late, so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat.”

