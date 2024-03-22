Johnny Depp Denies New Allegations of Vicious, Out-of-Control Behavior

Johnny Depp is back in the news this week over newly resurfaced allegations that he indulged in out-of-control behavior on a 2001 movie set and was verbally abusive toward a woman.

Johnny has denied the allegations, which come from actor Lola Glaudini and go back to when she did a scene with him in his drug-crime drama, Blow. Lola has said that Johnny had a meltdown on her first day on the set after he perceived that she tried to break his focus during a dramatic monologue. She said he hurled expletives at her, called her an “idiot” and told her to “shut the (expletive) up.”

In a statement to Deadline, Johnny’s representatives told the news site: “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Lola, best known for her role in Criminal Minds, shared her story of her difficult encounter with Johnny in a Jan. 30 episode of the podcast Powerful Truth Angels, Deadline reported.

Lola’s statements about Johnny recently began to make the rounds on social media. They’ve also resurfaced as the once popular Pirates of the Caribbean star has been attempting a career comeback. Johnny spent 2023 trying to promote Jeanne du Barry, a French language historical biography in which he plays 18th-century French King Louis XV.