Matthew McConaughey Reveals the Real Reason He Moved Back to Texas: A Family Crisis

The Dallas Buyers Club and Magic Mike star relocated his wife and three kids from Malibu to the Lone Star State in 2014 and this week opened up about the decision in a profile in Southern Living. They shed light on what the magazine described as Matthew's "home field advantage" and what others might call a "Texodus."

"Ritual came back," the 54-year old said, "whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before."

The Texas native ardently believes in the theory — to the degree that he wants to run studies on it — that the closer we get to the site of our conception (not birthplace but where we are physically conceived), the more "wholly ourselves" we become, hooking a person to their "original essence." (Does that not sound like the most LA thing you heard today?)

Matthew appears to be patient zero for testing the theory while living in the middle of the United States. The actor was interviewed about 2 miles from Fort Davis, Texas, where his parents, Kay and Jim McConaughey, conceived him in early 1969. And life is good, the creativity is flowing and even his "metabolism flies," he said.

"We were living a happy life in Malibu," his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, said in the joint interview. "We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey."

However, the McConaughey family faced a crisis that prompted them to move to Austin to help his mom — who now lives with them — and two brothers for several weeks. (Although they did not disclose the time or nature of the crisis, the couple bought a 10,800-square-foot mansion in the Austin area in 2012 and appeared to make the move permanent in 2020 when they sold their $15 million Malibu estate.)