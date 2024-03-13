Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Double Mastectomy Procedure

Olivia Munn announced on Instagram that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 43-year-old actor wrote in a message to fans: "I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

"I wouldn't have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram - except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life," Olivia added in a statement. "Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer."

Olivia revealed she had a double mastectomy 30 days after her biopsy.

"I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next," she wrote. "I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that If the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30."