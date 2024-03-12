'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says She Wishes She'd Done More To Help Son Garrison

The police report taken after Garrison Brown was found dead by his brother, Gabriel, has been released.

According to In Touch, Garrison’s three roommates revealed the 25-year-old was struggling with alcohol abuse, calling him an “alcoholic” who “had drinks every night” and was battling depression. However, the roommates told police he never said anything to them during their conversations about his struggles that would indicate his plans to take his own life.

Now, Garrison’s mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, says she wishes she had done more. She told officers that she “wished she would have helped [her son] more in the past,” according to the police report.

Janelle also shared the last photo she took with all her children together.

“I had all my children together last Christmas,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

As Mamas Uncut previously reported, in the same police report, Garrison’s final text messages to people in his life were also revealed.

According to TMZ, it was these text messages that prompted his mom to ask one of his brothers to go to his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, to check on him. By the time his brother arrived, Garrison was already gone.

As TMZ reported, Garrison sent a message to a group of people his family worked with. The text read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

After Janelle learned of the message, she texted Garrison herself. She told police that she and Garrison had a “brief” conversation before he stopped responding to her.

That’s when she reached out to some of his siblings asking if anyone could go check on him.