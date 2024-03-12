'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says She Wishes She'd Done More To Help Son Garrison
The police report taken after Garrison Brown was found dead by his brother, Gabriel, has been released.
According to In Touch, Garrison’s three roommates revealed the 25-year-old was struggling with alcohol abuse, calling him an “alcoholic” who “had drinks every night” and was battling depression. However, the roommates told police he never said anything to them during their conversations about his struggles that would indicate his plans to take his own life.
Now, Garrison’s mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, says she wishes she had done more. She told officers that she “wished she would have helped [her son] more in the past,” according to the police report.
Janelle also shared the last photo she took with all her children together.
“I had all my children together last Christmas,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”
As Mamas Uncut previously reported, in the same police report, Garrison’s final text messages to people in his life were also revealed.
According to TMZ, it was these text messages that prompted his mom to ask one of his brothers to go to his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, to check on him. By the time his brother arrived, Garrison was already gone.
As TMZ reported, Garrison sent a message to a group of people his family worked with. The text read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”
After Janelle learned of the message, she texted Garrison herself. She told police that she and Garrison had a “brief” conversation before he stopped responding to her.
That’s when she reached out to some of his siblings asking if anyone could go check on him.
Garrison's roommates heard something that night.
Garrison’s roommates told police that they “heard a pop on Monday night” — the night before Garrison’s brother arrived to do the welfare check — but didn’t know it was the sound of a gunshot.
None of the roommates reportedly checked on Garrison after hearing the sound, police said. Garrison was discovered by his brother the morning of March 5 when his brother arrived at his house.
TMZ reported he was found holding a handgun.
Janelle shared a statement.
Janelle Brown has also shared a statement following news of her son’s passing:
“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
-by Sara Vallone, Miami Herald (TNS)
©2024 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.