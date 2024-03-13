Dollar Tree, Family Dollar To Close Over 1,000 Stores — Here’s When
Dollar Tree plans to close about 1,000 of its stores nationwide over the next several years. The discount retailer said that it will close 600 of its Family Dollar stores in the first half of 2024 in its 2023 fourth-quarter financial report.
“During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced that it had initiated a comprehensive store portfolio optimization review which involved identifying stores for closure, relocation, or re-bannering based on an evaluation of current market conditions and individual store performance, among other factors,” the report reads.
“In the fourth quarter of 2023, we incurred $594.4 million of charges in connection with the store portfolio review,” it continued. “Additionally, we incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $1.07 billion and a trade name intangible asset impairment charge of $950 million.”
The company also plans on closing about 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores over the next several years “at the end of each store’s current lease term,” the report continued.
The exact locations of the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores that will be closing has yet to be released.
