Georgia Teen Vanishes in 1972. 50 Years Later, Her Sister Gets a Keepsake in the Mail

After Carlene disappeared, Joan Tengelsen gave up her job as a second-grade teacher. She passed the days stationed at her kitchen table, guarding the telephone, afraid of missing a single call because … it might be Carlene.

Carlene’s father was the Connecticut-born son of a Norwegian fisherman. He and Carlene’s mother had met at the University of Miami.

After marrying, they settled in Clearwater, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and had four children: Arnelle, Carlene, Joanette, and Thomas.

In the mid-1960s, they moved to Macon so that Arnold Tengelsen could better crisscross the Southeast managing a chain of three dozen fabric stores.

The Tengelsen home on Easy Street, a split-level with brick and siding, had a carport and a sloped front yard in middle-class west Macon, about a mile and a half from the newly built I-475. Charismatic and controversial Mayor “Machine Gun” Ronnie Thompson lived across the way, three doors down. On occasion, Thompson borrowed tools from Arnold Tengelsen. Sometimes, as the family’s running joke went, the mayor returned the tools.

Eleven months after Carlene went missing, her parents decided to move to North Carolina to run a Western Sizzlin’ steakhouse. Carlene’s mother could no longer bear living in the place that, as she later explained, Carlene had not come home to.

Even so, the Tengelsens never cut ties with Macon.

When they moved to North Carolina, they left behind a telephone. The phone was one of those cube-like models that, long ago, sat on desktops or tables. But on this phone’s face, where a rotary dial would typically be, there was no dial. You couldn’t call out. Calls could only come in.

If, on the off chance someone with knowledge of Carlene’s whereabouts, or if Carlene herself dialed her family’s Macon phone number, that phone would ring.

The Tengelsens had the phone line connected to the home of neighbors, the Hutchinsons, who lived behind them on the next street over. The Hutchinson and Tengelsen children played together. Carlene and the Hutchinsons’ daughter, Lynn, were close.

Joanne Hutchinson, 91, said recently that the summer of 1972 took an emotional toll on the neighborhood.

“It was,” she said, “a terrible, terrible time. … Absolutely horrible.”

Her late husband, Culas, and Arnold Tengelsen had, to no avail, gone out every night searching for Carlene.

“Joan, the mother, was a fantastic mother. She lived for her children,” Joanne Hutchinson said. “A great family.”

When the Tengelsens asked about hooking up the phone line, Joanne Hutchinson said it was the least her family could do.

“Carlene lived at our house just about as much as Lynn lived over there,” she said. “You know how teenage girls are.”

She knew it was nonsense to suggest that Carlene ran away. But if Carlene had disappeared by choice, the teenager might need to have her braces taken off and, someday, call home.

Joanne Hutchinson said her husband built a small shelf in one of their hall closets and sat the phone there.

“We prayed it would ring,” she said.

Only a few people ever called. When the phone’s bells did toll, they sent a jolt of anticipation through the house. “Fear and excitement,” Joanne Hutchinson recalled. But it was always a wrong number. That or someone selling something.

In 1977, four years after saying farewell to Macon, the Tengelsens moved back. All of their children eventually settled there.

Today, Joanette Barnes, the sibling Carlene had gone to pick up the day she disappeared, lives in the home that Joan and Arnold Tengelsen moved into when they returned to Macon. Not the place on Easy Street, but a house in a cul-de-sac maybe five minutes away.

In the two decades or so that they spent there, Arnold sometimes crafted model boats. He sold suits at JCPenney. Joan, some days, wrote condolence cards to the mothers of missing children: “I know what you’re going through.” And every day Joan prayed for many of Middle Georgia’s lost girls by name.

Joanette recently said of her parents, “I don’t know how they made it through.”