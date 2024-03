I am a mom of three and the New York Times best-selling author of soap-opera tie-ins, romance novels and figure skating mysteries. My latest titles include ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ and ‘Annie’s Wild Ride.’ As a kid, I wished I could learn to write by hovering over a pro’s shoulder and watching them work. As an adult, I created the resource I never had and am writing my next book live on-line, typos, clunky prose, deletions, sex scenes and all.