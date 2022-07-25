Amy Keyishian

Amy Keyishian

After working at various magazines for years and years, I moved to San Francisco in a fit of pique at the end of my 30s -- and almost immediately found myself married, pregnant, and pregnant again. Must be something in the water. Now I spend my time complaining loudly about how much I miss New York, but secretly enjoying the shoeless, gorgeous, kid-friendly vibe more and more each day. I live with my husband Randy, our daughters Penelope (2) and Abby (almost 1), and on weekends, we also have The Big Kids, Max and Eli. Most days, I can't believe life can be this much fun.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
PREGNANCYHOME AND FAMILYBABYRELATIONSHIPSTV
Pregnant woman puts headphones on belly
Pregnancy

4 Ways To Play Music for Your Baby When They're Still in the Womb

4 Ways To Play Music for Your Baby When They're Still in the Womb

4 Ways To Play Music for Your Baby When They're Still in the Womb

Published Jul 25, 2022
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.