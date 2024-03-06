Amy Reiter
I've written for publications including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Glamour, Marie Claire, Wine Spectator, and Time Out NY Kids and websites including Babble, AOL/Huffington Post, BN Review, MSN, and Salon. My work has been anthologized in the book "Maybe Baby" and eBook "Welcome to My World" and honored with a MADD Media Award. My proudest accomplishments, however, are a son who says I look like a teenager and a daughter who draws princesses and labels them "Mommy."