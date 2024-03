Before pushing two children out of her lady parts without any pain medication, Anna worked as a stand-up comedian. She now spends her days making play-doh sculptures, changing diapers, and chronicling the crazy on her blog, Misadventures in Motherhood. She is the LA Editor for StrollerTraffic, and is a regular contributor to Scary Mommy, What the Flicka, and Domino.com. In her “spare time”, Anna works as a freelance comedy writer.