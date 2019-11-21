Anne Meadows

I’m a photographer from North Carolina with an eye for design, a stomach for strong coffee and a passion for getting lost on purpose. In my freelancing days, I photographed weddings, portraits and products before settling on photo editing. My favorite subject to photograph is people (but kittens are a close second). When I'm not mixing up Photoshop magic, you can find me crocheting hats for gifts (yours is already in the mail), cooking "freestyle" (no recipes) and trying out all the new coffeeshops within walking distance.