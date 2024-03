I am a mom-of-two, author, blogger, and doula and am constantly striving to break down the façade of "perfect” parenting. I’ve given birth at home, and also in an operating room. I understand and appreciate both Waldorf and SpongeBob. There is not one right way. I enjoy dissecting anything and everything, as long as it makes me laugh. Writing is my personal form of therapy. And laughter is my medicine. Along with peyote, on the really hard days.