Catherine Donaldson-Evans

I've been senior lifestyle editor at The Stir for three years after carving out a little freelance writing career. I did stints at People, PopEater, AOL Health, The Huffington Post, and MyDaily. Before that, I was at FoxNews.com (don't gasp), where I covered fun stuff like the Oscars and style trends, plus heavier fare like Katrina and Casey Anthony. I'm the mom of two, a toddler girl and an infant boy, so I'm ever so slightly busy ... and sleep-deprived!