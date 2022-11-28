Christina Wood has been a working writer for over a decade. She’s been a contributing editor or columnist for The Week, Family Circle, PC World, PC Magazine, Yahoo Tech, CIO, IT World, InfoWorld, Greatschools.org, USA Weekend, and other national publications. Her “Family Tech” column in Family Circle won a Min Award (in 2013) for best advice column. She has contributed to many other media properties including Better Homes and Gardens, Popular Science, This Old House Magazine, NASDAQ Internationa