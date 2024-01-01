Christine Luhnow

Christine Luhnow

I am a mom, a blogger, a former reporter and someone who toe-dipped in politics very briefly. I have started my own website, moderatemoms.com to give moms who are turned off by the media static a place to get the daily headlines, political commentary, a laugh and even a recipe for dinner.  My politics are moderate Republican although I've voted Democrat. I believe this is where most of America is right now.  "Time" magazine called us the "Silent Majority." Maybe we're more like the "Silent Maternity."

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.