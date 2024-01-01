Christine Luhnow

I am a mom, a blogger, a former reporter and someone who toe-dipped in politics very briefly. I have started my own website, moderatemoms.com to give moms who are turned off by the media static a place to get the daily headlines, political commentary, a laugh and even a recipe for dinner. My politics are moderate Republican although I've voted Democrat. I believe this is where most of America is right now. "Time" magazine called us the "Silent Majority." Maybe we're more like the "Silent Maternity."