Colleen Dilthey Thomas is a mother of four — three boys and one girl — and a freelance writer. She offers her life experience and a bit of wisdom to a variety of parenting sites. Colleen is a Listen to Your Mother St. Louis alum and featured humorist. You can find her work on POPSUGAR, HuffPost, INSIDER, Her View From Home, CafeMom, Baby Chick, and more. She loves to bring her unique brand of funny and heartwarming words to her readers.