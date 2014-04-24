Corey Levitan

I am a New York native best known as the whiny and short husband from A&E's The Marriage Test reality special. Before that, I wrote the most popular humor column in the history of Las Vegas, as well as contributed regularly to Rolling Stone, Playboy and the New York Post. Now, I'm an unemployed spousal freeloader and expert in whether diapers contain poo-poo or just pee-pee. But I love my wife and daughter more than anyone in the world. Except myself. Which is why I'm in therapy. I hope you derive great joy from my struggle to be less of a self-obsessed a-hole. Someone should.