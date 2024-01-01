Native New Yorker Dori Hartley is a writer and artist whose work can be found in The Huffington Post, YourTango.com, The Daily Beast, XOJane, More Magazine, Psychology Today, ParentDish, and MyDaily. Hartley started her writing career as a lyricist, penning tunes for Tears for Fears, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Carlos Santana. Her lyrics inspired the writers of the HBO series The Sopranos to create an entire show revolving around her song “Nobody Loves Me But You.” She is also the author of one novel, Angels and Echoes, and an art book called Beauty.