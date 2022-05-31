Elena Donovan Mauer

My title is Content Lab Editor, which sounds like I'm mixing chemicals over here, but really I'm just making sure you have interesting things to read on the site.

In life before CafeMom, I was an editor at The Bump, iVillage, Bridal Guide, and more and I have written for Self, Good Housekeeping, Parents, Parenting, WhattoExpect.com, and other national magazines and websites.

I love a good book, redecorating my 102-year-old home, singing (only slightly off-key), playing soccer in the backyard with my kids, and exploring my new digs in the Hudson Valley.