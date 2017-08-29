I started my writing career in Mrs. Kelly’s second grade class with a tear-jerking essay about a No. 2 pencil. I went on to write myself and my friends into a 1980’s General Hospital storyline, and the notebook pages were passed around like wildfire. I write often about life after the loss of my 2-year-old son, Noah. And after 10 years of marriage, my husband still hasn’t gotten used to me dropping my pants on the floor as soon I walk in the door. Follow my blog at Atop the Ferris Wheel and get inside my head on Facebook at Erica Landis -- I'm a Writer.