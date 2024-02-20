Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne

I am a Black Feminist culture writer, editor, and scholar. Presently, I'm the senior editor at Bitch. I also cover race, feminism, and popular culture for The New York Times, The Guardian, Harper's Bazaar, SELF, HBO, Mic, and a number of other print and digital publications. Before joining Bitch, I was the founding senior news and identities editor at Revelist.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
FOOD AND CELEBRATIONSBEAUTY AND STYLETVLIFESTYLERELATIONSHIPSHEALTHNEWS
bessie coleman; mae jemison; donyale luna
Food and Celebrations

10 Black Women Trailblazers Who Are Overlooked During Black History Month

10 Black Women Trailblazers Who Are Overlooked During Black History Month

10 Black Women Trailblazers Who Are Overlooked During Black History Month

Published Feb 20, 2024
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.