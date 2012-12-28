Jennifer Lawinski

Jennifer Lawinski

I grew up on the Jersey Shore and became a Brooklynite via Boston, where I learned about chowder, and realized I do indeed love the Philadelphia Eagles more than the New England Patriots. I've written about food, technology, politics, and the environment across the Web, for sites including AOL, CNNMoney.com, and FOXNews.com.

I've got two wonderful nieces and two snuggly cats and spend my spare time reading, sailing, learning languages, and watching anything on TLC. Dream destination: Australia.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
CELEBRITIESHOME AND FAMILY
Brandy fiance Ryan Press
Celebrities

Brandy Engaged to Ryan Press: 6 Facts About the Music Executive (PHOTO)

Brandy Engaged to Ryan Press: 6 Facts About the Music Executive (PHOTO)

Brandy Engaged to Ryan Press: 6 Facts About the Music Executive (PHOTO)

Published Dec 28, 2012
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.