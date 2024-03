My name is Jenny (aka The Bloggess). I'm an irreverent satire writer with a penchant for saying baffling things that leave people alternately appalled and fascinated. I'm best known for giving unprovoked and vaguely dangerous advice, and was once labeled an "interesting psycho" by Gawker after unwittingly starting a small blood feud with William Shatner. I find it very hard to dispute any of this.