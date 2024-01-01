Joanne Bamberger
Joanne Bamberger is an author, journalist & political/new media analyst outside Washington, D.C. When she's not at her place, PunditMom, she's finishing her book, Mothers of Intention: How Women & Social Media are Revolutionizing Politics in America. Joanne speaks frequently on the growing influence of mothers in politics, & her political commentary has appeared on CNN, Fox News, NPR.com, & elsewhere. When she's not plotting world domination, Joanne shares her wonderful, crazy life with her patient husband and their daughter.