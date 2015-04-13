Jordan Page

I started my blog, FunCheapOrFree.com, after my husband and I went through some tough financial times. It's been a way to share my best frugal living and lifestyle tips with the world and prove that living a great life will be possible because of how frugal you are, not in spite of it! I'm a night owl, mother of 4 kids 5 and under (aka potentially clinically insane), Utah transplant, wife to a hottie named Bubba (who does NOT work with shrimp), spontaneous kitchen dancer, sugar addict, and chronic over-sharer.