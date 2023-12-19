Jordyn Smith

Jordyn Smith

I'm a writer, editor, and lover of all things pop culture. A southern city girl, when I'm not working I can be found daydreaming about the beach, hoarding liquid lipsticks, and spending time with my little family.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
PREGNANCYPARENTING NEWSRELATIONSHIPSBABYBEING A MOMTODDLERS AND PRESCHOOLERSCRIMEELEMENTARY SCHOOL KIDTRENDINGTWEENS AND TEENSNEWS
chick-fil-a maternity shoot
Pregnancy

This Mom Had a Chick-fil-A Maternity Shoot for Her 'Little Nugget' & We're Obsessed

This Mom Had a Chick-fil-A Maternity Shoot for Her 'Little Nugget' & We're Obsessed

This Mom Had a Chick-fil-A Maternity Shoot for Her 'Little Nugget' & We're Obsessed

Published Dec 19, 2023
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.