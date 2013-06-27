Kate Gosselin

My life's goal was to be a mom. So, I became a registered nurse in order to be able to provide for my future kids. Boy, oh, boy, and lots of girls -- were my prayers ever answered! By the age of 29, I was a mom to eight (count them!) healthy beautiful kids.

Since then life has gone in all sorts of crazy directions, including a hit reality show on TLC that ran for six seasons, three New York Times best-selling books, and single mom-hood!

Since having kids, my goal in life is to be the best mom I can possibly be ... and to simply and successfully survive each day!