I'm a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who has written for everyone from Teen magazine to OK! to the National Fraternal Order of Police Journal (which I keep conveniently tucked in my glove compartment in case I get pulled over for speeding...just kidding, kinda). As mom to two boys I can always be found with Hot Wheels cars in my purse but never the things I actually need. I have a weakness for chocolate, bubbly and everything Real Housewives related.