Kenrya Rankin

Kenrya Rankinis an award-winning author and editorial consultant whose insight has been tapped by, The New York TimesThe Huffington Post, ThinkProgress, and others. As a journalist and editor, her work has been translated into 21 languages and has appeared in  Fast Company, *Reader’s Digest, *Redbook and others. Mom of a 4-year-old, she is also founder and editorial director of parenting site BlackAndGreenMama.com and a birth and postpartum doula. Follow her on Twitter: @kenrya.

16 Celebrities Who Were Body-Shamed Post-Pregnancy

Published Jan 21, 2023
