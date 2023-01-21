Kenrya Rankin

Kenrya Rankinis an award-winning author and editorial consultant whose insight has been tapped by, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, ThinkProgress, and others. As a journalist and editor, her work has been translated into 21 languages and has appeared in Fast Company, *Reader’s Digest, *Redbook and others. Mom of a 4-year-old, she is also founder and editorial director of parenting site BlackAndGreenMama.com and a birth and postpartum doula. Follow her on Twitter: @kenrya.