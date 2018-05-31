Kristina Wright

Hi, I’m Kristina. My work has appeared in the Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, Redbook, and a bunch of other places over the years. I live in Virginia with my husband, our two LEGO-loving boys, a boxer/beagle mutt, two cats, and a green parrot. When I’m not writing or trying to figure out what to make for dinner (again), I like to read thrillers, go to the movies, and plan family trips where everyone has fun and no one complains. Did I mention I love coffee? I really, really do.