Lisa lives in Brooklyn. She started out as a financial reporter for Dow Jones (which is ironic as she's not very good with money). She likes to bake and dreamed of a career at Martha Stewart -- which she made happen for a brief, shining moment, along with a stint at Good Housekeeping. Now, she writes for publications like The Luxury Spot and LearnVest. In addition to N.Y., she has lived in California, Mississippi, Georgia, Wisconsin, Alaska, and England (but her parents were not in the military).