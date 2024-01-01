Lisa Oz is a writer, actress, producer, and co-host of The Dr. Oz Show on Oprah Radio, Sirius and XM. She is co-author of five "New York Times" best-selling books including "YOU: The Owner's Manual" series and author of the forthcoming US: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships that Matter Most.

Lisa received her undergraduate degree from Bryn Mawr College and attended Columbia University's Union Theological Seminary. As a Reiki Master, Lisa has spoken widely on her insights into energy and health and maintains a passion for spiritual studies.