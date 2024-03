I am a D.C.-based based freelance writer focused on food, travel, and parenting. My work has appeared in the Washington Post, The New York Times, and Men's Journal, and I am the author of seven books, including the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. Follow me on Twitter @nevinmartell and on Instagram @nevinmartell.