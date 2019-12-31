Stephanie Elliot

Stephanie Elliot

Stephanie Elliot is an Internet writer, book reviewer, and passionate advocate of authors. She is the author of the young adult novel, Sad Perfect and three contemporary novels. When she's not glued to her MacBook Air, she's either napping or doing Yin yoga. She has three great kids and a husband who thinks she's great. If you want more, there's more at www.stephanieelliot.com.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
ENTERTAINMENT NEWSTWEENS AND TEENSBEAUTY AND STYLECELEBRITIESPARENTING NEWSFOOD AND CELEBRATIONS
featured-img-of-post-196453
Entertainment News

20 Celebrities Who Were Stalked by Creepy Fans (PHOTOS)

20 Celebrities Who Were Stalked by Creepy Fans (PHOTOS)

20 Celebrities Who Were Stalked by Creepy Fans (PHOTOS)

Published Dec 31, 2019
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.