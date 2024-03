I’m a photographer, author, teacher, mom, and the founder of Shutter Sisters. I spend my days juggling my career and parenting two daughters with my husband in SoCal. I've also written a few books including Waiting for Baby, Baby of Mine, andExpressive Photography. My latest book, Elevate the Everyday: A Photographic Guide to Picturing Motherhood is a celebration of my favorite things -- family, photography, and seeking out magic in everyday moments.