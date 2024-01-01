Wendi Aarons is an award-winning humor writer who lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two sons. She has written for a variety of publications including McSweeneys, Alpha Mom, NickMom, and Us Weekly, where she is a member of the Fashion Police. Her blog, wendiaarons.com, won Parents Magazine "Funniest Blog" award in 2012. Aarons was also the co-producer and director of the live stage show "Listen to Your Mother Austin," and is a co-creator of The Mouthy Housewives and the much lauded twitter feed @paulryangosling.