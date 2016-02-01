Zayda Rivera is the night and weekend editor for Latina's digital platform Latina. com. She’s also a senior writer for the New York Daily News Viva and Vivala.com as well as the booking producer for NBC’s Cafecito. Her most recent achievement is becoming the host and co-producer for a new and upcoming television series Livin’ Americana, which profiles Latinos in small cities and towns around the country, who are making contributions to the betterment of the United States*.*