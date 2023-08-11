Back-to-School Countdown
While the school year holds a lot of unknowns, we know every mom's goal is the same: to have her kids feel confident in who they are and what they stand for. An easy first step in helping them do that? By finding a style and routine that makes them feel comfortable and ready to take on the day — whatever it may bring!
