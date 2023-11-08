Jessica Herndon (she/her)

Jessica Herndon, the mother of a fabulous little lady and the editorial director of CafeMom.com, is an award-winning journalist and content strategist whose work has appeared in Vanity Fair, Elle, W, Marie Claire, The Hollywood Reporter, Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan, the Associated Press, Essence, People, Spin, Billboard, Flaunt, Seventeen, and Nylon.

Jessica adores romcoms, believes in retail therapy, and dedicates her time to magnifying all parents' raw, hilarious, and heartwarming stories.